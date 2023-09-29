Josephine Cashman

Josephine Cashman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Norton Artist's avatar
Helen Norton Artist
Sep 29, 2023Edited

It people think that 'the solution offered' (by the apparent saviours) is not going to have been 'provided' therefore controlled by the perpetrators of such massive global crimes, they are dreaming. The careful construction of their appearance, is designed to appeal to the rage we all feel. Take your pick which flavour of rebel leader you find appealing?

On the other side, what would explain the psychopathic, crazy wide eyed, stunned rabbid rabbit behaviour of the likes of Gunner, McGowan and Dan Andrews through the Covid fraud to say the least. Let alone the stream of bizarre seemingly compromised garbage currently running this country. They had/have a gun to their head, it was obvious. Now we can see how easily it can. be done. Any wonder we are speaking of biblical times, as the breath of a devil could be pulling their strings.

The peoples rebellion - is designed by the same creators as the opressors.

Good work again Josephine. Thinking outside the allowed lane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Paul Black's avatar
Paul Black
Sep 29, 2023

Keep it up. You are a beacon of truth. My discernment and intuition told me Stone is crook long ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Josephine Cashman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture