Managed decline creeping relentlessly toward our demise.

A crime perpetrated using age old methods, deception to divide, incite war and devise famine. Hidden hands shaping our world, our future.

A trail of decisions dressed up as governance, all for the greater good con.

From the UN Mega-Fires - burning us into submission.

To the Rio Tinto hoax — foreign frameworks inserted into domestic law, compromising farming/food security.

UN-Communal-Native-Title Act - land which no Australian can own. To cover 80% of our Nation by 2030.

The systematic strangling of Australia’s food‑security lifeline, the Murray–Darling.

The elements repeat: outside influence, internal compromise, and a Parliament acting for foreign interests. Not the interests of the people, the Nation.

Despite the:

Letters sent.

Reports submitted.

Investigations conducted.

Millions spent on commissions and enquiries.

Findings and recommendations - (each dismissed and ignored).

Exposing the Deception

When the Juukan Hoax was exposed, a foreign designed United Nations Heritage law was silently withdrawn. The traitors hoped no one would notice the destruction and hardship that was intended to ensue.

Representatives are criminally responsible leaving the these threats to our Nation left unchallenged. Cowardice fills the vacuum. The stakes of these calculated crimes affect the lives of literally millions, allowing foreign influence to manage our decline through water, land and energy.

When the Australian people see through the lies, common‑sense stewardship will restore the life‑supporting systems our forebears built and defended to secure for our Nation’s future prosperity and health.

Control Web

The control web is intent on strangling the life force of the Nation. The Nations rivers, farm land, environment, energy, land, and food security across Australia and the wider Asia‑Pacific.

Foreign actors operate the control web to maintain compliance.

Incrementally creating a stranglehold over national systems. Their influence networks deploy quiet weapons — coordinated pressure — blackmail.

A web engineered to induce apathy and despair, conditioning people to feel defeated and powerless.

Our representatives, compromised, have turned away from their own people. Loyalties are insidiously re‑aligned towards foreign handlers instead of those they are meant to serve.

Files, film, tape, any useful evidence, collected by operatives using deception and a blackmail drug.

Scopolamine/Devils Breath

A hypnotic, total control drug for compromise.

Flagged in a VICE investigation as the “world’s scariest drug,” a compound linked to cases where victims lose decision‑making capacity, their free will.

In transnational‑crime analysis, scopolamine is referenced in discussions of criminal activities — intersecting with narcotics pipelines, human exploitation, and child‑trafficking networks leveraged for coercive blackmail. In the below recording blackmail operators claim scopolamine, “is the number one drug. You control that, you control the child sex trafficking; control the child pedophilia; everything. It’s so strong, so quick, so potent.”

It is mentioned in the Epstein files as it is the drug for blackmail operations.

Search Epstein files here: https://www.justice.gov/epstein/search

Australia is the biggest producer of the world’s Blackmail drug. Scopolamine: The drug that ELIMINATES free will

The Core Problem: Blackmailed, Compromised decision-makers

Blackmail has compromised the countries key decision‑makers.

That’s why their behaviour looks irrational from the outside. It isn’t confusion, and it isn’t incompetence. It’s leveraged individuals. Once you understand that a covert coercive mechanism is in play, the picture snaps into focus: this isn’t the media, it isn’t the greenies, the irrigators, the Chinese, the Aboriginals.

It’s a long‑running influence operation built over decades.

We don’t fix this we can’t save the Murray-Darling we can’t save the country

Unless we all know this, the cycle will continue: another enquiry, more letters, more reports, endless meetings, all designed to look like action while the real operation runs undeterred towards a decades long objective.

The goal: wear you down. By infiltrating, infighting to divide. They lie. They gossip. They defame. They stalk truth‑tellers. They exhaust, confuse, deflect, and distract. They bounce you between the over 30 government departments, delay every step, make promises they never intend to and can’t keep, while feeding just enough hope to believe a new party or a new candidate will fix it.

The objective: exhaust the people, push them to the point where frustration turns into despair, and anger. Driving them so hard that they are pushed toward dismantling the governance system themselves.

This is Attrition Warfare.

It isn’t the system that is failing us. It is the blackmail and kompromat that has prevented the system from functioning. Otherwise it does not make sense why those elected, with promises to fix this, would betray us. It’s the covert leverage mechanism (blackmail/kompramat) embedded inside our system that needs to be exposed. Victims of coercion need a way out — a way to step forward . As long as the pressure‑holders can threaten them and their families, there is no exit. When the Australian public understands the mechanics, people will come forward.

Epstein- Royal Blackmail Nexus

Epstein’s efforts to gather leverage on people in power has been exposed.

Prince Andrew, brother of Charles III, has been publicly linked to Epstein through widely reported sexual abuse crimes.

The “Epstein files” include references showing that Epstein’s private jet was granted permission to land at British Royal Air Force bases.

Other reporting describes how a Charles III’s aide oversaw the security at Epstein’s home. These details raise questions of who is compromised and who benefits from Epstein’s blackmail operations.

Charles III’s most influential relative was Lord Mountbatten, his great‑uncle, described as ‘honorary grandfather’. Mountbatten was linked to child sexual assault crimes connected to the Kincora Boys’ Home scandal in Northern Ireland.

A recent book revisits allegations, that boys were trafficked to Mountbatten’s residence in Ireland as part of a broader network. A network functioned as a leverage system, with intelligence services using blackmail to compromise political figures.

Charles III is the patron of the British intelligence services, which created and controls the Five Eyes network. These agencies possess the capability to run covert leverage operations. Public statements from the former head of MI6 and Charles III state, climate change is, their major international concern.

A position aligned with his father, Prince Phillip’s (founder of the WWF) long‑standing obsession of depopulation.

Philip & co‑conspirator Eugenicists behind the depopulation agenda 21/30

Charles III has openly declared war to achieve his environmental goals.

Charles III’s global environmental agenda is in the Agenda 21/30 framework. Blackmail is the only explanation for why almost all nations adopted the UN governance frameworks effectively giving up their sovereignty in the 1990s.

Signing up to Agenda 21 with hundreds of pages covering everything which touches human life. The hidden Agenda to destroy nations.

The UN sustainable development principles appear within Prince Phillip’s WWF’s inspired Water Act, 2007. Currently being deployed to destroy our Murray - Darling food basin. An impending food scarcity crisis leading to hardship and famine (Depopulation).

Famine as a Weapon: The Royal Depopulation Agenda

The Murray-Darling Battleground

On the eve of the federal by‑election in Farrer, in the Nation’s heartland water has become the battleground.

The Murray–Darling arterial water system sustains the nation’s food bowl, therefore our food security.

Exports help feed tens of millions of people worldwide.

Famine‑level shortages are now a foreseeable consequences for those dependent on Australian exports as a result of the foreign‑agenda‑driven Water Act 2007.

In the borderland electorate of Farrer, the mood has turned. People no longer ask polite questions — they are demanding answers. It is not just the gradual, deliberate decline engineered through domestic policy/law; it is the realisation that international agendas have been steering every decision towards our Nation’s ruin.

2007 Water Act was, based on political deception. The Murray-Darling basin plans, has been described as a land dehydration policy and not environmental plan … Over 90% of the basin’s wetlands are on privately owned land … It’s alarming that the government has acquired over 4600 gigalitres of water entitlements from these farms without a single environmental impact study. Billions of dollars have been spent and our kids are going to have to pick this up. And thousands of gigalitres of water have been removed from productive use. And yet, those of us who live in rural Australia are left with the same question. After all this pain and after this cost, what have we actually achieved? Instead of balance, we have a shocking and destructive mess. -Darren De Bortoli, Business owner and Basin farmer (2026)

The Basin Plan/2007 Water Act reads less like an environmental plan and more as a long‑range systems strike. On paper, it was sold as environmental safeguards, underpinned in international UN sustainability frameworks.

Fourteen years and $13 billion later, the operational outcome is the inverse of the promise. Where genuine environmental stewards are sidelined and discredited. Policies and decisions that cause environmental harm are framed as environmental virtue.

Environmental collapse is not a forecast — it’s happening now. Only two of twelve ecological indicators are holding. Breeding grounds have turned to dust. Invasive species dominate the river. Engineered diversions have rerouted natural flows into salt‑stressed dead zones.

The mismanagement of the basin has seen blue‑green algae blooms and massive fish kills. Many say it the water is making them sick. Communities across the Basin have reported serious concerns about water quality since the implementation of the Water Act.

In Wilcannia — a town with one of the lowest reported life expectancies in the world — residents have repeatedly stated that the water is making them sick. Local accounts describe symptoms such as hair loss and disruptions to women’s menstrual cycles, prompting calls including letters to representatives for urgent investigation which have all been ignored.

Researchers are also examining whether water quality issues are linked to the unusually high incidence of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in several Basin communities. Towns such as Griffith have reported MND rates up to seven times the national average.

The human terrain is destabilising. Farmers across the Basin are operating under extreme pressure, with many experiencing crisis‑level distress. Reports of rising suicide rates in affected regions show how deep the despair runs. Water prices continue to climb. Productive capacity contracts. Regional towns hollow out.

When water is withdrawn, viability falls away — and with it, population stability, economic activity, and community cohesion.

People are tired in the basin. They are depressed. Some of them are leaving. But above all, they are angry at what's being done in the name of the environment by the Murray Darling Basin Authority (MDBA). -Senator John Madigan (VIC) - 12 Feb 2015

A gradual coup describes a long‑term, incremental shift of authority toward a concentrated centre of decision‑making, using a staged or real emergency as the trigger.

Consolidating Power and Removed Safeguards

Consolidating Power and Removing Safeguards is not a new strategy.

A blitzkrieg of deception implements, quiet shifts following an age‑old Fabian formula. Not through open conflict. Not through force. A gradual coup that never announces itself, not a shot fired, no boots on the ground or bombers in the sky.

Over a 40 year period, a sequence of laws implemented have deliberately constrained the Nation’s food systems. This was achieved via centralising power through international law and fiscal control.

A gradual process, beginning with the removal of water from land title through the fiscal levers of the federal government.

The final blow — the move that enabled a sweeping override of State power over water — came with the use of the Ramsar Convention, an obscure international treaty on protecting wetlands for migratory birds.

A convention entered without any public consultation or mandate, despite the fact that approximately 93% of the Basin’s wetlands are on privately owned land. This amounts to an assault on private property rights.

Ramsar has nothing to do with water‑sharing or river‑management systems; despite this, it was used as the device for legal justification for the Water Act 2007 to strip States of all authority over water. It was the final death blow in decades of gradual power consolidation.

1. Environmental legislation used to centralise power

Hitler derived tyrannical power from centralisation. He removed the states’ authority over the environment by enacting sweeping, centralised environmental legislation.

In Australia the same has been achieved.

Federal laws, including the Water Act 2007, have taken power away from the States. Through international law and the external affairs power, the Commonwealth has been able to expand its authority without a referendum.

2. Fiscal Control

Historians note that in 1933–34 the Nazi government dismantled the Länder’s (state governments) fiscal independence: once the central government controlled the finances, it controlled everything else. Today, when a national government controls the revenue stream and ties funding to compliance, the effect is the same, checks and balances are gutted. From the 1980s onward, financial pressure drove a similar pattern in Australia.

The Crime Against the Nation. The Motive:

Using international law to reshape Australia’s water and environmental governance has the effect of centralising control over the country’s abundant natural resources.

Removing farms is an important step to control these. The best way to do this is by removing what they need to farm — the vital resource, water.

It is important to note that this type of coup for control is not new, nor is Australia the only country affected by this.

Historically, the British Empire systematically fragmented nations, ensuring their resources could be extracted while preventing unified resistance—an enduring strategy still deployed today.

Britain drained wealth from its colonies through exploitative policies and monopolised industries, leveraging excessive taxation and resource extraction to leave nations economically crippled and permanently dependent.

This is not just historical interference; it is an ongoing assault on Australia’s sovereignty, operating under the guise of the greater good con while serving hidden agendas. In the 1960s, Prince Philip founded the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) as an extension of his World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Bankrolled by Rio Tinto—an entity deeply entwined with the British royal family—the ACF and WWF became instrumental in engineering subversive, doomsday‑driven environmental and Aboriginal movements, manufacturing crises to justify control over land, resources, and governance.

The WWF was the same organisation that used a campaign of phoney history and lies to bring in the 2007 Water Act, which is underpinned by foreign agenda.

Coups are a key component of the Agenda 21/30 strategy to destabilise countries for asset-stripping.

The connection between the theft of Australia’s mineral wealth and the elaborate Rio Tinto Juukan Hoax to sterilise Australia through the UNESCO Intangible Heritage Act, to remove the farmers for future asset stripping.

Farmers in Western Australia, had no knowledge of the facts of the Juukan Hoax used to usher in the UN Heritage Act. None of them could have imagined such maliciousness from the representatives they had elected to power. Australia’s sovereignty was being handed over to unaccountable international organisations.

Within two weeks of the Juukan Hoax exposure the Heritage Act was withdrawn. They backed off. Thus demonstrating our power when we know the truth.

Elements of the Crime

Distortion of History and Science

Before the Water Act 2007, man‑made works like barrages and drainage channels had already reshaped the Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth. The Lakes were naturally an estuary, not a freshwater system, and the barrages artificially converted them into one. The Ramsar listing and the Water Act 2007/Murray Basin Plan then locked this engineered system/man made into law, treating it as natural and creating unrealistic environmental targets that fuelled conflict during the drought.

Meanwhile, so‑called “natural flows” are policy‑directed releases, not natural hydrology, and they remove water from productive communities.

Much of that water is then lost to evaporation or ends up flowing through salty, man‑made channels downstream, rather than restoring natural floodplains. The water‑trading system has also pushed prices beyond the reach of small operators, contributing to consolidation by large international corporate farming outfits.

The WWF manifesto, Blueprint for a Living Continent rested on such a “Garden of Eden” myth. It ignored that our forebears had already built resilience through dams, locks, weirs and the Snowy Mountains Scheme – infrastructure designed to empty during inevitable droughts. By decoupling water rights from land titles, the Plan transformed a foundational community resource into a corporate commodity. Water gravitated to aggregators paying $1,000/ML to keep trees alive, while flexible family farmers who “step back” during dry years are priced out. Furthermore, the 2007 Water Act, which bypassed the States via the “external affairs” power and the 1974 Ramsar Convention, never received democratic consent via the ballot-box. -Bill Johnson former director of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (2026)

Over decades, an unseen assault is carried out against the food chain, the foundational system upon which the nation and its people depend. Control of fertile land, water, energy, and distribution is progressively removed from those who cultivate and steward it and transferred instead to distant mechanisms answering to external interests.

The destruction of the heart of food and economic security, has occurred not by incompetence, but by design. Laws and policies that make no sense unless one assumes intent.

The controlled demolition of nation carried out under the cover of procedure

On the surface it looks bureaucratic. In the shadows it reads like a crime scene: a pattern of decisions and outcomes so severe it signals a deep betrayal.

Thirty agencies are tangled in the water regime, a maze built so deep that accountability dissolves. The labyrinth obscures oversight. The same pattern everywhere: inquiries launched, findings ignored, recommendations shelved.

Even the high‑cost commissions — millions spent — vanish into procedural fog.

The slow destruction of a productive system has become the unravelling. Left unchecked, the fallout could be catastrophic: a chain reaction threatening food supplies for millions. The rice grown in the Murray–Darling alone feeds around twenty million people a day. The river system carries the fate of native wildlife with it — frogs, migratory birds, whole ecosystems that never make the headlines.

These truths don’t vanish. They’re buried.

Water — the asset that keeps a nation alive — is too vital to be steered by profiteers and foreign interests that don’t answer to the people who depend on it.

When mismanagement becomes reckless, when decisions weaken the foundations of a country’s food and economic security, the act reads like betrayal.

At some point, someone must step forward.