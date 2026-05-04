The battle for our survival wages in our Nation's Heartland
Foreign Agendas Strangle our Nation’s Arterial System
Managed decline creeping relentlessly toward our demise.
A crime perpetrated using age old methods, deception to divide, incite war and devise famine. Hidden hands shaping our world, our future.
A trail of decisions dressed up as governance, all for the greater good con.
From the UN Mega-Fires - burning us into submission.1
To the Rio Tinto hoax — foreign frameworks inserted into domestic law, compromising farming/food security.2
UN-Communal-Native-Title Act - land which no Australian can own. To cover 80% of our Nation by 2030.3
The systematic strangling of Australia’s food‑security lifeline, the Murray–Darling.4
The elements repeat: outside influence, internal compromise, and a Parliament acting for foreign interests.5 Not the interests of the people, the Nation.
Despite the:
Letters sent. 6
Reports submitted.7
Investigations conducted.
Millions spent on commissions and enquiries.
Findings and recommendations - (each dismissed and ignored).
Exposing the Deception
When the Juukan Hoax was exposed, a foreign designed United Nations Heritage law was silently withdrawn. The traitors hoped no one would notice the destruction and hardship that was intended to ensue.8
Representatives are criminally responsible leaving the these threats to our Nation left unchallenged. Cowardice fills the vacuum. The stakes of these calculated crimes affect the lives of literally millions, allowing foreign influence to manage our decline through water, land and energy.9
When the Australian people see through the lies, common‑sense stewardship will restore the life‑supporting systems our forebears built and defended to secure for our Nation’s future prosperity and health.
Control Web
The control web is intent on strangling the life force of the Nation. The Nations rivers, farm land, environment, energy, land, and food security across Australia and the wider Asia‑Pacific.
Foreign actors operate the control web to maintain compliance.
Incrementally creating a stranglehold over national systems. Their influence networks deploy quiet weapons — coordinated pressure — blackmail. 10
A web engineered to induce apathy and despair, conditioning people to feel defeated and powerless.
Our representatives, compromised, have turned away from their own people. Loyalties are insidiously re‑aligned towards foreign handlers instead of those they are meant to serve.
Files, film, tape, any useful evidence, collected by operatives using deception and a blackmail drug. 11
Scopolamine/Devils Breath
A hypnotic, total control drug for compromise.
Flagged in a VICE investigation as the “world’s scariest drug,” a compound linked to cases where victims lose decision‑making capacity, their free will.
In transnational‑crime analysis, scopolamine is referenced in discussions of criminal activities — intersecting with narcotics pipelines, human exploitation, and child‑trafficking networks leveraged for coercive blackmail. In the below recording blackmail operators claim scopolamine, “is the number one drug. You control that, you control the child sex trafficking; control the child pedophilia; everything. It’s so strong, so quick, so potent.”
It is mentioned in the Epstein files as it is the drug for blackmail operations.12
Australia is the biggest producer of the world’s Blackmail drug.
Scopolamine: The drug that ELIMINATES free will
The Core Problem: Blackmailed, Compromised decision-makers
Blackmail has compromised the countries key decision‑makers.
That’s why their behaviour looks irrational from the outside. It isn’t confusion, and it isn’t incompetence. It’s leveraged individuals. Once you understand that a covert coercive mechanism is in play, the picture snaps into focus: this isn’t the media, it isn’t the greenies, the irrigators, the Chinese, the Aboriginals.
It’s a long‑running influence operation built over decades.
We don’t fix this we can’t save the Murray-Darling we can’t save the country
Unless we all know this, the cycle will continue: another enquiry, more letters, more reports, endless meetings, all designed to look like action while the real operation runs undeterred towards a decades long objective.
The goal: wear you down. By infiltrating, infighting to divide. They lie. They gossip. They defame. They stalk truth‑tellers. They exhaust, confuse, deflect, and distract. They bounce you between the over 30 government departments, delay every step, make promises they never intend to and can’t keep, while feeding just enough hope to believe a new party or a new candidate will fix it.
The objective: exhaust the people, push them to the point where frustration turns into despair, and anger. Driving them so hard that they are pushed toward dismantling the governance system themselves.
This is Attrition Warfare.
It isn’t the system that is failing us. It is the blackmail and kompromat that has prevented the system from functioning. Otherwise it does not make sense why those elected, with promises to fix this, would betray us. It’s the covert leverage mechanism (blackmail/kompramat) embedded inside our system that needs to be exposed. Victims of coercion need a way out — a way to step forward . As long as the pressure‑holders can threaten them and their families, there is no exit. When the Australian public understands the mechanics, people will come forward.
Epstein- Royal Blackmail Nexus
Epstein’s efforts to gather leverage on people in power has been exposed.
Prince Andrew, brother of Charles III, has been publicly linked to Epstein through widely reported sexual abuse crimes.
The “Epstein files” include references showing that Epstein’s private jet was granted permission to land at British Royal Air Force bases. 13
Other reporting describes how a Charles III’s aide oversaw the security at Epstein’s home. These details raise questions of who is compromised and who benefits from Epstein’s blackmail operations.
Charles III’s most influential relative was Lord Mountbatten, his great‑uncle, described as ‘honorary grandfather’. Mountbatten was linked to child sexual assault crimes connected to the Kincora Boys’ Home scandal in Northern Ireland.
A recent book revisits allegations, that boys were trafficked to Mountbatten’s residence in Ireland as part of a broader network. A network functioned as a leverage system, with intelligence services using blackmail to compromise political figures.
Charles III is the patron of the British intelligence services, which created and controls the Five Eyes network. These agencies possess the capability to run covert leverage operations. Public statements from the former head of MI6 and Charles III state, climate change is, their major international concern.14
A position aligned with his father, Prince Phillip’s (founder of the WWF) long‑standing obsession of depopulation.
Charles III has openly declared war to achieve his environmental goals.
Charles III’s global environmental agenda is in the Agenda 21/30 framework. Blackmail is the only explanation for why almost all nations adopted the UN governance frameworks effectively giving up their sovereignty in the 1990s.
Signing up to Agenda 21 with hundreds of pages covering everything which touches human life. The hidden Agenda to destroy nations.
The UN sustainable development principles appear within Prince Phillip’s WWF’s inspired Water Act, 2007. Currently being deployed to destroy our Murray - Darling food basin. An impending food scarcity crisis leading to hardship and famine (Depopulation).
Famine as a Weapon: The Royal Depopulation Agenda
The Murray-Darling Battleground
On the eve of the federal by‑election in Farrer, in the Nation’s heartland 15 water has become the battleground.16
The Murray–Darling arterial water system sustains the nation’s food bowl, therefore our food security.
Exports help feed tens of millions of people worldwide.
Famine‑level shortages are now a foreseeable consequences for those dependent on Australian exports as a result of the foreign‑agenda‑driven Water Act 2007. 17
In the borderland electorate of Farrer, the mood has turned. People no longer ask polite questions — they are demanding answers. It is not just the gradual, deliberate decline engineered through domestic policy/law; it is the realisation that international agendas have been steering every decision towards our Nation’s ruin.18
2007 Water Act was, based on political deception. The Murray-Darling basin plans, has been described as a land dehydration policy and not environmental plan … Over 90% of the basin’s wetlands are on privately owned land … It’s alarming that the government has acquired over 4600 gigalitres of water entitlements from these farms without a single environmental impact study. Billions of dollars have been spent and our kids are going to have to pick this up. And thousands of gigalitres of water have been removed from productive use.
And yet, those of us who live in rural Australia are left with the same question. After all this pain and after this cost, what have we actually achieved? Instead of balance, we have a shocking and destructive mess.
-Darren De Bortoli, Business owner and Basin farmer (2026)
The Basin Plan/2007 Water Act reads less like an environmental plan and more as a long‑range systems strike. On paper, it was sold as environmental safeguards, underpinned in international UN sustainability frameworks.
Fourteen years and $13 billion later, the operational outcome is the inverse of the promise. Where genuine environmental stewards are sidelined and discredited. Policies and decisions that cause environmental harm are framed as environmental virtue.
Environmental collapse is not a forecast — it’s happening now. Only two of twelve ecological indicators are holding. Breeding grounds have turned to dust. Invasive species dominate the river. Engineered diversions have rerouted natural flows into salt‑stressed dead zones.
The mismanagement of the basin has seen blue‑green algae blooms and massive fish kills. Many say it the water is making them sick. Communities across the Basin have reported serious concerns about water quality since the implementation of the Water Act.
In Wilcannia — a town with one of the lowest reported life expectancies in the world — residents have repeatedly stated that the water is making them sick. Local accounts describe symptoms such as hair loss and disruptions to women’s menstrual cycles, prompting calls including letters to representatives for urgent investigation which have all been ignored.19
Researchers are also examining whether water quality issues are linked to the unusually high incidence of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in several Basin communities. Towns such as Griffith have reported MND rates up to seven times the national average.
The human terrain is destabilising. Farmers across the Basin are operating under extreme pressure, with many experiencing crisis‑level distress. Reports of rising suicide rates in affected regions show how deep the despair runs. Water prices continue to climb. Productive capacity contracts. Regional towns hollow out.
When water is withdrawn, viability falls away — and with it, population stability, economic activity, and community cohesion.
People are tired in the basin. They are depressed. Some of them are leaving. But above all, they are angry at what's being done in the name of the environment by the Murray Darling Basin Authority (MDBA).
-Senator John Madigan (VIC) - 12 Feb 2015
A gradual coup describes a long‑term, incremental shift of authority toward a concentrated centre of decision‑making, using a staged or real emergency as the trigger.
Consolidating Power and Removed Safeguards
Consolidating Power and Removing Safeguards is not a new strategy.20
A blitzkrieg of deception implements, quiet shifts following an age‑old Fabian formula. Not through open conflict. Not through force. A gradual coup that never announces itself, not a shot fired, no boots on the ground or bombers in the sky.
Over a 40 year period, a sequence of laws implemented have deliberately constrained the Nation’s food systems.21 This was achieved via centralising power through international law and fiscal control.22
A gradual process, beginning with the removal of water from land title through the fiscal levers of the federal government.
The final blow — the move that enabled a sweeping override of State power over water — came with the use of the Ramsar Convention, an obscure international treaty on protecting wetlands for migratory birds.23
A convention entered without any public consultation or mandate, despite the fact that approximately 93% of the Basin’s wetlands are on privately owned land. This amounts to an assault on private property rights.
Ramsar has nothing to do with water‑sharing or river‑management systems; despite this, it was used as the device for legal justification for the Water Act 2007 to strip States of all authority over water. It was the final death blow in decades of gradual power consolidation.
1. Environmental legislation used to centralise power
Hitler derived tyrannical power from centralisation. He removed the states’ authority over the environment by enacting sweeping, centralised environmental legislation.
In Australia the same has been achieved.
Federal laws, including the Water Act 2007, have taken power away from the States. Through international law and the external affairs power, the Commonwealth has been able to expand its authority without a referendum.
2. Fiscal Control
Historians note that in 1933–34 the Nazi government dismantled the Länder’s (state governments) fiscal independence: once the central government controlled the finances, it controlled everything else. Today, when a national government controls the revenue stream and ties funding to compliance, the effect is the same, checks and balances are gutted. From the 1980s onward, financial pressure drove a similar pattern in Australia.
The Crime Against the Nation. The Motive:
Using international law to reshape Australia’s water and environmental governance has the effect of centralising control over the country’s abundant natural resources.
Removing farms is an important step to control these. The best way to do this is by removing what they need to farm — the vital resource, water.
It is important to note that this type of coup for control is not new, nor is Australia the only country affected by this.
Historically, the British Empire systematically fragmented nations, ensuring their resources could be extracted while preventing unified resistance—an enduring strategy still deployed today.
Britain drained wealth from its colonies through exploitative policies and monopolised industries, leveraging excessive taxation and resource extraction to leave nations economically crippled and permanently dependent.
This is not just historical interference; it is an ongoing assault on Australia’s sovereignty, operating under the guise of the greater good con while serving hidden agendas. In the 1960s, Prince Philip founded the Australian Conservation Foundation (ACF) as an extension of his World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Bankrolled by Rio Tinto—an entity deeply entwined with the British royal family—the ACF and WWF became instrumental in engineering subversive, doomsday‑driven environmental and Aboriginal movements, manufacturing crises to justify control over land, resources, and governance.
The WWF was the same organisation that used a campaign of phoney history and lies to bring in the 2007 Water Act, which is underpinned by foreign agenda.
Coups are a key component of the Agenda 21/30 strategy to destabilise countries for asset-stripping.
The connection between the theft of Australia’s mineral wealth and the elaborate Rio Tinto Juukan Hoax to sterilise Australia through the UNESCO Intangible Heritage Act, to remove the farmers for future asset stripping.
Farmers in Western Australia, had no knowledge of the facts of the Juukan Hoax used to usher in the UN Heritage Act. None of them could have imagined such maliciousness from the representatives they had elected to power. Australia’s sovereignty was being handed over to unaccountable international organisations.
Within two weeks of the Juukan Hoax exposure the Heritage Act was withdrawn. They backed off. Thus demonstrating our power when we know the truth.
Elements of the Crime24
Distortion of History and Science
Before the Water Act 2007, man‑made works like barrages and drainage channels had already reshaped the Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth. The Lakes were naturally an estuary, not a freshwater system, and the barrages artificially converted them into one. The Ramsar listing and the Water Act 2007/Murray Basin Plan then locked this engineered system/man made into law, treating it as natural and creating unrealistic environmental targets that fuelled conflict during the drought.
Meanwhile, so‑called “natural flows” are policy‑directed releases, not natural hydrology, and they remove water from productive communities.
Much of that water is then lost to evaporation or ends up flowing through salty, man‑made channels downstream, rather than restoring natural floodplains. The water‑trading system has also pushed prices beyond the reach of small operators, contributing to consolidation by large international corporate farming outfits.
The WWF manifesto, Blueprint for a Living Continent rested on such a “Garden of Eden” myth. It ignored that our forebears had already built resilience through dams, locks, weirs and the Snowy Mountains Scheme – infrastructure designed to empty during inevitable droughts. By decoupling water rights from land titles, the Plan transformed a foundational community resource into a corporate commodity. Water gravitated to aggregators paying $1,000/ML to keep trees alive, while flexible family farmers who “step back” during dry years are priced out. Furthermore, the 2007 Water Act, which bypassed the States via the “external affairs” power and the 1974 Ramsar Convention, never received democratic consent via the ballot-box.
-Bill Johnson former director of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority (2026) 25
Over decades, an unseen assault is carried out against the food chain, the foundational system upon which the nation and its people depend. Control of fertile land, water, energy, and distribution is progressively removed from those who cultivate and steward it and transferred instead to distant mechanisms answering to external interests.
The destruction of the heart of food and economic security, has occurred not by incompetence, but by design. Laws and policies that make no sense unless one assumes intent.26
The controlled demolition of nation carried out under the cover of procedure
On the surface it looks bureaucratic. In the shadows it reads like a crime scene: a pattern of decisions and outcomes so severe it signals a deep betrayal.
Thirty agencies are tangled in the water regime, a maze built so deep that accountability dissolves. The labyrinth obscures oversight. The same pattern everywhere: inquiries launched, findings ignored, recommendations shelved.
Even the high‑cost commissions — millions spent — vanish into procedural fog.
The slow destruction of a productive system has become the unravelling. Left unchecked, the fallout could be catastrophic: a chain reaction threatening food supplies for millions. The rice grown in the Murray–Darling alone feeds around twenty million people a day. The river system carries the fate of native wildlife with it — frogs, migratory birds, whole ecosystems that never make the headlines.
These truths don’t vanish. They’re buried.
Water — the asset that keeps a nation alive — is too vital to be steered by profiteers and foreign interests that don’t answer to the people who depend on it.
When mismanagement becomes reckless, when decisions weaken the foundations of a country’s food and economic security, the act reads like betrayal.
At some point, someone must step forward.
“UN Mega Fires”, Josephine Cashman, Substack. Available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/p/un-mega-fires
See also: “I can’t breathe: UN subversion suffocating Australians” Josephine Cashman, Substack. Available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/publish/post/195174241
“The Juukan Sacred Shite Hoax”, Josephine Cashman, available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/p/the-juukan-sacred-shite-hoax
A Tribute to Tammy King — The Voice We Lost (2024), Josephine Cashman, available at:
Not electricity. Food. Export revenue. Regional stability. The things a nation collapses without.
What you’re looking at is a 1‑million‑square‑kilometre economic engine, covering 14% of the continent and feeding supply chains that run from remote irrigation districts to capital‑city supermarket shelves. On paper it’s “agriculture.” In operational terms, it’s national resilience infrastructure.
The Basin generates one‑third of the nation’s food supply and 40% of all agricultural output. That’s not a sector — that’s a dependency. Any disruption here hits household prices, export earnings, and political stability in a straight line.
Water from the system drives $30 billion in annual production and keeps 8,000 irrigation businesses alive. These aren’t boutique operations; they’re the nodes that keep the national food grid functioning. Remove the water and the grid collapses.
Critical commodities sit entirely inside this footprint:
100% of Australia’s rice
74% of its grapes
These aren’t just crops — they’re export levers, employment anchors, and regional‑economy stabilisers.
Behind the scenes, the Basin supports 2.4 million residents, plus over a million people in Adelaide who rely on its water. That’s a population‑level dependency with no easy fallback.
Assessment:
The Murray–Darling Basin is a national‑economy keystone. Any policy, reform, or miscalculation that compromises its water availability isn’t a “regional issue.” It’s a systems‑risk event with downstream impacts on food security, trade, and national economic continuity.
To see the pattern please refer to: “A Web of Lies: Captured Nations”, Josephine Cashman, Substack. Available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/p/a-web-of-lies-captured-nations
“A Message to Our Rulers — Dispatched from the Edge of the Empire”, Josephine Cashman, Substack. Available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/p/a-message-to-our-rulers-dispatched
For example, The 2020–2021 Parliamentary inquiry into the destruction of 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge caves by Rio Tinto submission which proved Juukan was a hoax was not released. See it here:
“Australians face a challenge in defending themselves from their government”, Josephine Cashman, Substack. Available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/p/the-australian-population-faces-a
See also: “The Plan to Plunder Treasure Island”, Josephine Cashman, Substack. Available at: https://josephinecashman.substack.com/p/the-plan-to-plunder-treasure-island
From above (blackmail/compromise to introduce new laws/regulations); From below (campaigns/paid agents) to force political change.
Pressure From Above — The Foreign‑Influence Model
In this framing, the conflict isn’t local. It’s upstream.
The levers aren’t pulled in the Basin; they’re pulled offshore.
The playbook:
Narrative operators — led by the WWF and a swarm of NGOs, think-tanks, and international partners —shaping public messaging through coordinated campaigns.
Crisis‑theatre — environmental emergency narratives built on contested modelling, phoney science, and fake history.
Institutional pressure — lobbying, media amplification, and political influence
applied to governments until the desired legislative outcome appears inevitable.
Within this viewpoint, these actors have created the Water Act 2007 into existence —legislation described as structurally flawed, lacking a public mandate, and advanced without broad consent.
The public‑facing message was weaponised for maximum emotional impact:
the rivers were “dying,” irrigators were the culprits.
Critical nexus to essential to human life: water, power, and land.
Pressure from below and above was taken from Richard Poe’s work including, How the British Invented Communism (And Blamed It on the Jews), 2024. Available at: https://www.amazon.com.au/British-Invented-Communism-Blamed-Jews/ pages 43-44
See also, “How the British Invented Color Revolutions”, Richard Poe, Substack. Available at:
For more information on global blackmail networks see:
Newly released, [Feb 2026], documents and emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein have highlighted his interest in cultivating the dangerous substance known as Devil’s Breath (scopolamine).
Key Connections from Epstein Files
Growing the Plant: In a 2014 email, Epstein specifically asked an associate about his “trumpet plants at nursery,” suggesting he was actively growing them. https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/jeffrey-epstein-toxic-plants-nursery/
Informed of Effects: In 2015, Epstein received a forwarded email with the subject line: “Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will”. https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/what-is-angles-trumpet-epsteins-emails-expose-interest-in-zombie-plants-linked-to-control-free-will-101771336551289.html
“Zombie Drug”: The compound, which is derived from Brugmansia (Angel’s Trumpet), is known to cause memory loss, extreme suggestibility, and compliance, causing victims to appear in a “zombie-like” state.
Victim Allegation: Documents included a 2022 victim statement alleging they were drugged with scopolamine, resulting in extreme drowsiness and memory loss. https://www.wionews.com/photos/-eliminates-free-will-inside-epstein-s-chilling-email-on-trumpet-plants-and-scopolamine-drug
What is Devil’s Breath?
Scopolamine: The drug can be extracted from the plant and is infamous for being used in crimes, particularly in Colombia, to rob or manipulate victims.
Effects: The drug can be absorbed through the skin, or blown into a person’s face, leaving them completely conscious but with no memory of what happened and unable to exercise free will.
Primary References
Academic Research: Research papers, such as “Advancing the Duboisia industry for sustainable alkaloids” published on ResearchGate, explicitly state that Australia’s Duboisia industry holds a 70% global market share.
Industry Scale: The same research notes that commercial production of scopolamine is so heavily concentrated in Australia that approximately 97% of worldwide production of the raw Duboisia leaves used for extraction occurs in the South Burnett region of Queensland.
Historical Context: Historical analyses found on platforms like ResearchGate and Dark Emu Exposed confirm that plantations established in Queensland during and after World War II continue to supply the “bulk of the world’s raw scopolamine”. [1, 2, 3]
Key Statistics Summary
This dominance is maintained by specialized hybrids grown by companies such as Australian Alkaloids and Australian Alkaloids Trading, which leverage the plant’s native status to Australia to achieve higher alkaloid yields than those found in the wild or in other countries. [1, 2, 3]
Estimated Production Volumes
Duboisia Leaf Yield: Australia produces over 1,000 tonnes of dried Duboisia leaf annually to sustain its global market dominance.
Single consignments for export have been recorded at over 13–18 tonnes per shipment.
Historically, Australia has exported roughly 1 million kg (1,000 tonnes) of leaf every ten years, though modern commercial plantation growth has significantly increased this annual output.
Alkaloid Content: Commercial Duboisia hybrids are bred specifically for high yield, with scopolamine concentrations typically ranging from 1% to 4% of the dry leaf weight.
Economic & Global Context
Global Dominance: Australia accounts for approximately 70% of the world’s supply of scopolamine-based pharmaceutical ingredients.
Industry Value: The sector contributes roughly AUD $100 million to the Australian economy annually.
Top Production Hub: The vast majority (97%) of this production occurs in the South Burnett region of Queensland, centered around the town of Kingaroy. [1, 2]
Key Manufacturers
The following entities manage the majority of Australia’s scopolamine production and supply chain:
Australian Alkaloids: The only manufacturer located directly within the plant’s natural growing region in Kingaroy.
Australian Alkaloids Trading (AAT): A specialist in the extraction and purification of tropane derivatives for international regulated markets.
Phytex Australia: A major manufacturer of scopolamine-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) such as Scopolamine Hydrobromide and Base. [1, 2, 3]
Please note: Australia produces over 1,000 tonnes of dried Duboisia leaf to make (Scopolamine) annually. Australia supplies 70% of a substance that control child trafficking networks it has has little legitimate medical use.
Duboisia produces high-grade commercial quality of Devil’s Breath/Scopolamine in Australia, see: https://www.accc.gov.au/media-release/alkaloids-of-australia-and-its-former-export-manager-sentenced-in-criminal-price-fixing-cartel
Quazi Imam, M.D. Board Certified in Psychiatry. Board Certified in Addiction Psychiatry. Board Certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. Board Certified in Forensic Psychiatry. Former Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, NY. Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, Harvard Medical School Trained. Scopolamine: Is This Mind-Control Drug the “Most Dangerous” in the World? “Devil’s Breath”: Urban Legend or the World’s Most Scary Drug?, 12 September 2022, https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/scopolamine-mind-control-drug-most-dangerous-world-devils-imam-m-d#:~:text=The%20drug%20is%20a%20potent,it%20while%20under%20its%20influence.
Nazis used it in interrogation during World War II: https://www.damninteresting.com/curio/the-truth-about-truth-serum/; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2800142/; https://hcn.org.uk/blog/a-brief-history-of-the-first-nazi-gas-chambers/
See further:
The water‑dependent industries support thousands of regional jobs and billions in national economic activity.
The electorate of Farrer covers approximately 126,563 square kilometres, stretching along the Murray River from the eastern Shire of Greater Hume to the South Australian border. It is not just large and economically decisive. Farrer sits over the core of Australia’s food bowl, generating major agricultural output across dairy, rice, citrus, grapes, nuts, livestock, and irrigated cropping.
This region contributes billions to Australia’s domestic food supply and export economy. The Murray–Darling Basin — of which Farrer is a central engine — produces around one‑third of Australia’s food, 40% of its agricultural output, 100% of its rice, and 74% of its wine grapes.
Famine is not a new strategy; it was used by the British Empire in the above‑mentioned historical examples.
1980s — The Quiet Shift Begins
Early separation of water rights from land
State-based reforms introduce water trading
Foundations laid for external influence over water governance
1994 — COAG Water Reform Framework
National blueprint for water reform
Water rights formally unbundled
Trading systems expanded
National principles begin shaping state water law
1995 — National Competition Policy
Federal incentives drive state compliance
Market logic embedded in water governance - opening the door to selling our water to foriegners speculators
Administrative centralisation accelerates
Late 1990s–2000s — Rise of Water Markets
Water becomes a tradable commodity
Administrative layers multiply
Local control weakens as complexity grows
2004 — National Water Initiative (NWI)
National registers and accounting systems established
Trading frameworks
Policy alignment with international water-governance principles
2001–2007 — Millennium Drought
Pressure from Above: Foreign actors model (including WWF, elite networks, NGOs, think tanks, political operatives):
Lead propaganda campaigns: Narrative of emergency environmental collapse based on questionable modelling, phoney science and historical manipulation.
Institutional pressure exerted on government.
Pressure applied to introduce the Water Act 2007, a deliberate setup engineered to fail—imposed without electoral mandate or public consent, weaponizing governance against the public interest.
2007 — Water Act 2007
Federal takeover of Murray–Darling Basin governance
Creation of MDBA and CEWH
Basin Plan mandated through modelling and targets
Act framed around UN principles
2012 — Murray–Darling Basin Plan
Sustainable Diversion Limits imposed (taken from the UN)
Environmental water recovery targets set
Centralised planning replaces local decision-making
2018–2020 — Inquiries and Commissions into the Murray–Darling Basin
Productivity Commission: Murray-Darling Basin Plan Five-year Assessment (2017–2019)
Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) reviews (2018–2019)
Independent Panel Inquiry into the Water Act implementation (2018–2019)
Senate Inquiry into the Murray–Darling Basin Plan (2018–2020)
South Australian Royal Commission into the Murray–Darling Basin (2019–2021) - found Commonwealth officials committed gross maladministration, negligence and unlawful actions in drawing up the multi-billion-dollar deal to save Australia’s largest river system.
Main Findings
Productivity Commission: Found significant gaps between water recovery targets and actual outcomes, highlighting operational and structural failures.
CEWH Reviews: Identified inefficiencies and lack of transparency in environmental water management.
Independent Panel Inquiry: Exposed systemic governance issues and failure to implement key provisions of the Water Act.
Senate Inquiry: Criticised fragmented oversight and inadequate enforcement mechanisms.
South Australian Royal Commission: Revealed gross maladministration, negligence, and unlawful conduct by Commonwealth officials in managing the Murray–Darling Basin plan.
These findings collectively underscore a pattern of deliberate mismanagement, fractured governance, and failure to protect Australia’s critical water resources.
System Complexity:
The involvement of 30 government agencies creates fractured oversight and confusion, undermining effective management.
Questions raised about modelling.
Calls for transparency intensify.
2020s — Deepening Centralisation
Increased federal mismanagement and complexity
More administrative layers — 30 government agencies involved in water management on the Murray–Darling Basin
The Government Creates Atrocities, Josephine Cashman, available at:
Consolidated Power & Removal of Safeguards by the British Empire
Financial Breakdown
Billions drained into hollow water‑recovery schemes — a fiscal sinkhole.
Millions burned on inquiries — theatre without consequence.
Environmental Collapse
Ecosystems gutted while reports claim progress.
Science turned into a weapon; data bent to fit policy.
Social Fallout
Communities silenced, stripped of agency.
Local control erased; traditional knowledge deleted.
Operational Failure
Jurisdictions overlap — chaos by design.
Structural voids exploited to hide failure.
Obstruction engineered to dodge accountability.
Governance rewritten to serve entrenched agendas.
Inquiry findings buried; thirty agencies tangled to ensure confusion and paralysis.
System Complexity
Thirty agencies locked in the same theatre — oversight fractured, paralysis institutionalised.
Strategic Outcome
A coordinated campaign of mismanagement and concealment.
Thousands of treaties since 1990 accelerate the consolidation — federal power absorbed, state autonomy dismantled.
Result: a system built to protect vested interests while Australia’s water security collapses in plain sight.
1. What the Constitution set out to create
The Constitution was written to create a federal system of government.
This means people living in the same place are governed by two levels of government:
the Commonwealth, and
the States.
Each level has its own powers, and these powers are written down in the Constitution so they cannot be changed without public approval.
2. How powers are divided
The Constitution gives the Commonwealth power over specific topics listed in it (for example: trade, defence, immigration).
Anything not listed stays with the States.
Under section 109, if a State law conflicts with a valid Commonwealth law on one of these listed topics, the Commonwealth law wins.
If Australians want the Commonwealth to have more powers, the Constitution must be changed by adding new topics to the list.
3. How the Constitution can be changed
Section 128 says the Constitution can only be changed by:
a law passed by an absolute majority in both Houses of Parliament, and
approval by the public in a referendum, with:
a majority of voters across Australia, and
a majority of voters in a majority of the States.
This is designed to make constitutional change difficult, so power cannot shift without broad public support.
4. How the external affairs power expanded Commonwealth power
The external affairs power (section 51(xxix)) allows the Commonwealth to make laws about Australia’s international obligations.
The High Court has interpreted this power broadly. As a result, the Commonwealth has been able to make laws affecting areas normally controlled by the States when those laws relate to international treaties.
Key cases include:
Koowarta v Bjelke‑Petersen (1982) — upheld Commonwealth laws linked to a racial discrimination treaty.
Tasmanian Dam Case (1983) — allowed the Commonwealth to stop a dam because the area was listed under the World Heritage Convention.
Richardson v Forestry Commission (1988) — allowed Commonwealth control over Tasmanian forests while considering World Heritage listing.
Mabo (No. 1) (1988) — involved Commonwealth power over land rights connected to international obligations.
Queensland v Commonwealth (1989) — upheld Commonwealth restrictions on activities in Queensland rainforests linked to World Heritage protection.
The Ramsar Convention is an international agreement created to protect important wetlands, especially places used by migratory birds. Countries that sign it promise to look after certain wetland areas so ecosystems don’t collapse. It isn’t a water‑sharing plan or a river‑management system — it’s simply a treaty saying that listed wetlands must be protected for environmental reasons, mainly to support bird habitats.
The Ramsar Convention is an international agreement created in 1971 to protect wetlands — especially places important for migratory birds.
Countries sign up to look after certain wetlands they list as important.
These wetlands are called Ramsar sites.
The goal is to protect habitat, especially for birds that travel long distances across countries.
See futher: https://www.dcceew.gov.au/water/wetlands/ramsar
If representatives, under foreign influence or direction, intentionally or recklessly interfered with the integrity of the food chain, weakened domestic production capacity, centralised control of essential resources, displaced accountable stewardship, and substituted dependency on distant or opaque systems, it would not be a single offence under criminal law. Below are elements of the guilty acts and guilty mind.
Actus reus (guilty act) and mens rea (guilty mind) are the two fundamental components of criminal liability, often requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt for a conviction. Actus reus covers the physical, external acts or omissions, while mens rea covers the mental state—intent, knowledge, recklessness, or negligence—behind that action.
The Guilty Act - Actus Reus
Federal representatives have:
Intentionally or recklessly interfered with the integrity of the food chain;
Weakened local and domestic capacity to produce and distribute food independently;
Centralised control over land, water, and energy;
Displaced stewardship to those unaccountable to the people;
Substituted dependency on distant, opaque, or external systems.
Each act, taken alone, appeared administrative or technical; taken together, they altered the balance of power over sustenance of the people and the nation.
The Guilty Mind - Mens Rea
Lawmakers intended, or were recklessly indifferent to, the foreseeable (by a reasonable person) consequence that:
Control over sustenance would equal control over the population.
Knowledge may be inferred from:
The predictability of outcomes;
The persistence of the conduct despite visible harm;
The strategic importance of food to sovereignty.
These acts operated as a psychological and cultural weapon, disabling collective judgment.
This Gradual Coup was effected through:
Structural redesign rather than force;
Rules, standards, and systems that restricted choice while preserving appearance of legality;
Progressive removal of autonomy over essential inputs to food production;
Governance arrangements that insulated decision‑makers from the people affected.
In this framing, constraint replaced imprisonment, and dependency replaced chains.
Harm
By undermining the food chain, the laws have:
Constrained the Australia’s capacity to govern freely;
Restricted its ability to ensure the welfare of its people;
Compelled reliance on systems beyond domestic control.
The harm also includes:
Loss of food sovereignty;
Increased fragility of the country;
Dependency replacing resilience;
Loss of historical continuity;
Degradation of scientific literacy;
Increased national fragility;
Governance through scarcity and confusion rather than consent.
Characterisation of the Offence
This offence/s is characterised as:
War without armies,
Siege without walls,
Conquest without invasion.
The food chain is the battlefield; administration/external frameworks is the weapon.
Furtherance of the same element the Water Act 2007 was brought in on the basis of phoney history and lies:
Distorted, rewritten, or selectively presented history, severing the Nation from a coherent understanding of its origins, development, and identity;
Manipulated or politicised science, substituting uncertainty, fear, or ideology for understanding;
Undermined public capacity to distinguish truth from lie;
Discredited or marginalised alternative historical or scientific inquiry;
Employed authority, repetition, and institutional endorsement to normalise distortion.Dr Bill Johnston argues the 2007 Water Act/Murray–Darling Basin Plan is built on what he calls flawed, biased and alarmist science, constructed to deliver a predetermined policy outcome rather than reflect real ecological conditions. He maintains that the Plan’s supporting documents are “message‑focused,” driven by projections and speculative futures instead of observed data, creating what he describes as a manufactured sense of urgency built on a “fantasy future.”
Johnston is especially critical of the Basin science’s dependence on modelling. He argues that model outputs are repeatedly treated as factual despite lacking error bars, confidence intervals or statistical grounding. In his view, “stuff from modelled audits is not data,” and the practice of models feeding into other models produces a chain of assumptions presented as scientific certainty. He notes that even small estimation errors become massive distortions when scaled across the Basin’s vast area, giving the entire statistical framework what he calls a “rubbery” and unreliable character.
A key example Johnston highlights is the use of 1770 pre‑European conditions as the baseline for assessing catchment health. He points out that no data exist for that period, yet they treat this imagined baseline as a scientific reference point. For Johnston, this reliance on an unattainable historical fiction exemplifies a broader pattern of “data‑free” or “over‑managed” science.
Johnston also argues that scientific independence has eroded within institutions such as CSIRO, universities and state agencies. He claims dissent is discouraged, open discussion is limited, and science has become “secret business” aligned with political objectives. He notes that he could not locate any documents critical of the Plan, which he finds suspicious given the scale of the policy and the number of legitimate scientific questions it raises.
In this context, Johnston’s concerns intersect with broader public commentary about the influence of large environmental NGOs, notably WWF. Critics have argued that WWF has played a significant role in shaping environmental narratives around the Basin, promoting model‑based ecological claims and crisis framing that align with centralised water‑control policies. Johnston’s analysis fits within this wider critique: that policy has been driven not by balanced science but by advocacy‑aligned messaging that amplifies risk, downplays uncertainty and reinforces a predetermined political agenda.
Beyond the technical issues, Johnston outlines a wider pattern of government behaviour that he believes manufactures consensus around contentious policies. He describes a ten‑step cycle in which interest‑group lobbying triggers political action, followed by commissioned reports, aligned advisory groups, overwhelming volumes of documentation and the sidelining of dissent. In his view, the Basin Plan sits at “about Step 6” of this cycle, where objections are politely ignored and the outcome is predetermined.
Ultimately, Dr Bill Johnston concludes that the community has been “misled and let down” by what he calls a selective‑science process. He argues that until disclaimers are removed and the underlying science is subjected to rigorous independent scrutiny, the Murray–Darling Basin Plan should be rejected. For Johnston, the combination of speculative modelling, unrealistic baselines, political alignment, NGO‑driven narrative pressure and suppression of dissent amounts to a system built on fake facts and phoney science.
Dr Bill Johnston review of the 2010 Guide to the Proposed Basin Plan is available here: https://www.aph.gov.au/DocumentStore.ashx?id=1ee8cf1c-1ca0-4118-8f0d-1b70cc08ca97
See also, https://quadrant.org.au/news-opinions/doomed-planet/murray-darling-plan-failure/
See also, How irrigators built the Murray–Darling food bowl — and how the history gets distorted.
“John Oxley and his botanist, Cunningham, stood on the Binya Hills. And as they looked over the landscape below, Cunningham wrote in his diary, I believe I am the first white man to look across this desolate landscape. I believe I will be the last because it is unsuitable for habitation. A few years later in 1829, Sturt and his party were near Darlington Point. Everyone thinks that Sturt was in a boat at that stage. It's A pity our politicians didn't read a little bit more history. They actually weren't. They didn't make the boat until they got down to Hay. When Sturt looked to the north, He wrote in his diary, The river is decoying us into a drier and drier desert. As I look to the north and the south, sorry, the north and the west, I see a desolate, treeless plain. Those 2 observant, those two observant explorers wouldn't believe what has happened in the 200 years since. In the 200 years since, you people, your families, my family, have developed a food bowl of which the world is in envy and of which you can be proud. And I just want to show, when we did this, They are man-made wetlands. Prior to the advent of water conservation and irrigation, there were very few wetlands in the Murray-Darling Basin. The ones that were there were ephemeral. They spent more time bone dry than they did hydrated. The only way they got water was when floods went over the top of the bank, they filled up, they're all shallow, they're about two metres, When the floods stopped, within two years they were dry. On all the aquatic life, died. That's what happened. This is what happened when we put water onto those treeless plains. They came to life. The uninhabitable became unimaginably productive.”
Ron Pike, quote from the below video clip:
Credit Ron Pike: The Murray–Darling Basin became Australia’s food bowl because irrigators turned an unpredictable, boom‑and‑bust river system into a stable, productive agricultural engine. The early drivers weren’t corporations or modern policy bodies — they were politicians in the 1860s and 1890s who had personally witnessed rivers run dry and communities collapse during severe droughts. Their response was practical and urgent: capture water in wet years so farming communities could survive the dry ones.
Few people today realise how extreme those early droughts were. The Murrumbidgee ran bone dry four times after European settlement — in the 1840s, 1860s, 1890s, and 1913–1915. In the early 1860s it was so dry that horse races were held in the riverbed at Gundagai. These events shaped the political imagination of the era: without storage, the Basin was uninhabitable in drought years,
Public debate was never an accident. It was engineered.
The official story is simple enough for mass consumption:
“Irrigators take too much water; the river is dying.”
The scapegoat. The crisis. The solution.
But that narrative only works if three inconvenient truths are erased.
1. The rivers ran dry long before irrigation existed
The Basin was always a boom‑and‑bust system — flood, drought, collapse, repeat.
Irrigation didn’t create scarcity; it created the first reliable buffer against it.
Stability was the anomaly. Volatility was the rule.
2. Environmental water rides on the back of irrigator‑built infrastructure
The celebrated 2005 “environmental flood” only existed because irrigators had built
the storages, channels and delivery systems capable of holding and releasing it.
Without that infrastructure, there is no environmental water to deliver.
3. History has been amputated from the conversation
A dry river today is framed as mismanagement or theft.
But historically, dry rivers were normal — and far more extreme.
Erase the past, and you can manufacture guilt in the present.
Strip out this context and irrigators become the perfect scapegoat —
the group blamed for problems they spent a century preventing.
Rio Tinto is the UK Royals
Doesn't Bundaberg QLD also grow this insidious drug?